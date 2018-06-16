21,632 Shares in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,326,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,901,000 after buying an additional 4,298,239 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,618,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,348,000 after buying an additional 874,700 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,557,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,038,000 after purchasing an additional 141,151 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,261,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,081,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,206,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,214,000 after purchasing an additional 175,915 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNH. BidaskClub upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Senior Housing Properties Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.45.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust traded up $0.02, hitting $17.50, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.43 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.73%.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.