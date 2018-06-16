5,468 Shares in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Purchased by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife by 38.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,883,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,327 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter valued at about $65,615,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,542,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,777,000 after buying an additional 1,346,914 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 66.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,899,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,069,000 after buying an additional 1,153,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 673.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,876,000 after buying an additional 1,022,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,656,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $55.91.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

In other Metlife news, Director Gerald L. Hassell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.18 per share, with a total value of $461,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.91 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Metlife from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.81.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

