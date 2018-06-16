Contrasting Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) & Briggs & Stratton (BGG)

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) and Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

82.1% of Briggs & Stratton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Terra Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Briggs & Stratton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Terra Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Briggs & Stratton has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terra Tech has a beta of -2.29, meaning that its share price is 329% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Briggs & Stratton and Terra Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Briggs & Stratton 0 3 0 0 2.00 Terra Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Briggs & Stratton currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.94%. Given Briggs & Stratton’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Briggs & Stratton is more favorable than Terra Tech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and Terra Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton $1.79 billion 0.44 $56.65 million $1.31 14.18 Terra Tech $35.80 million 5.46 -$32.67 million N/A N/A

Briggs & Stratton has higher revenue and earnings than Terra Tech.

Dividends

Briggs & Stratton pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Terra Tech does not pay a dividend. Briggs & Stratton pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Briggs & Stratton has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and Terra Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton 1.09% 10.11% 3.64% Terra Tech -86.72% -19.13% -15.84%

Summary

Briggs & Stratton beats Terra Tech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in two segments, Herbs and Produce Products; and Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs, produce, and floral products. The Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries under the name Blüm, which provides a selection of medical and adult use cannabis products, such as flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and produces and sells a line of medical and adult use cannabis flowers, as well as a line of medical and adult use cannabis-extracted products comprising concentrates, cartridges, vape pens, and wax products in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.