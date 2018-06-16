Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions traded up $1.14, hitting $100.58, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 166,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $105.04.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.15 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $594,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,883,797.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,613 shares of company stock worth $15,981,201 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $47,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,602,000 after buying an additional 254,336 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $23,844,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $20,255,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 335.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after buying an additional 200,138 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

