Brightcove Inc (BCOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Brightcove from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their target price on shares of Brightcove from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 182,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 31,251 shares in the last quarter. Emancipation Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 224,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 75,502 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,117,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,669,000 after buying an additional 529,462 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 92,598 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove traded up $0.35, hitting $10.55, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 513,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.67. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.19 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

