British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Stake Lifted by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco traded down $0.26, hitting $49.34, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,570. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

