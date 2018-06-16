Brinker Capital Inc. Has $850,000 Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,655,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,280 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 809,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,904,000 after acquiring an additional 742,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,968,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,532,000 after acquiring an additional 652,719 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,469,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,640,000 after acquiring an additional 650,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the first quarter worth about $17,757,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LM shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Legg Mason from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Legg Mason from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Legg Mason from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Shares of LM stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $785.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Legg Mason’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Sullivan sold 31,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $1,216,150.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Merchant sold 2,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $98,435.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,563. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

