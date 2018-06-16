Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,088 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in BB&T by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Genesee Valley Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BB&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in BB&T by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 398,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in BB&T by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 32,232 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BB&T alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BBT shares. Edward Jones upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. B. Riley upgraded BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BB&T from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.48.

Shares of NYSE BBT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,705,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

In related news, insider William Rufus Yates sold 16,279 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $882,321.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara F. Duck sold 68,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $3,664,979.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,199.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,659 shares of company stock worth $15,774,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.