Brinker Capital Inc. Has $8.14 Million Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DWDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,234,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,283,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,570,000 after acquiring an additional 797,843 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,347,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,143,000 after acquiring an additional 888,106 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,607,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,029,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,223,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,679,000 after acquiring an additional 494,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont opened at $67.75 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $159.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $6,957,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DWDP shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

