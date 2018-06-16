RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) Stake Raised by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,371 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in RSP Permian were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSPP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in RSP Permian by 0.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,134,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in RSP Permian by 12.1% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in RSP Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in RSP Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in RSP Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $2,925,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSP Permian opened at $39.87 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. RSP Permian Inc has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. RSP Permian had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $276.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. RSP Permian’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that RSP Permian Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of RSP Permian from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RSP Permian from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

