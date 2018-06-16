Brinker Capital Inc. Has $798,000 Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Coherent by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coherent by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Coherent by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coherent from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Coherent opened at $158.43 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.34 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.12). Coherent had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

