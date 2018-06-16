Brinker Capital Inc. Takes Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $138,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CME Group from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.57.

Shares of CME stock opened at $169.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $119.30 and a fifty-two week high of $174.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 111.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.70%.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $402,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,776.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $3,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,244,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,171. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

