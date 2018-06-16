Brinker International (EAT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $52.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Brinker International traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.71, with a volume of 39603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.63.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brinker International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.37 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $209,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Roy Doyle sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $180,243.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 15.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Brinker International by 12.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 37,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 15,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.02.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $812.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.72 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

