5,300 Shares in Ciena Co. (CIEN) Acquired by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,844 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,477,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,805 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,962,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,205,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,945,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 462,933 shares in the last quarter.

CIEN opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.38 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 12,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $344,157.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,505 shares of company stock worth $2,254,677. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ciena to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

