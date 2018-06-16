Bristow Group Inc (BRS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2,105.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 363,575 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000.

BRS traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $12.90. 877,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,098. Bristow Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $463.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.90.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.63 million. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. analysts predict that Bristow Group will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter transportation services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

