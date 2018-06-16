BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,181 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $60,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,348,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,500,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,472 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,792,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,537,000 after buying an additional 2,743,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Accenture by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,977,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,260,000 after buying an additional 2,450,772 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Accenture by 656.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after buying an additional 830,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $90,670,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,735,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 36,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.80, for a total transaction of $5,558,186.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,896,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,828 shares of company stock worth $8,145,630 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Accenture from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.37.

Shares of Accenture opened at $163.48 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $119.10 and a 52-week high of $165.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

