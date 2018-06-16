BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.12 Million Position in Liberty Global PLC Class C (LBTYK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,487 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 16,106,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,918 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Liberty Global PLC Class C during the 4th quarter worth $37,744,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,102,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,350 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Global PLC Class C during the 4th quarter worth $26,612,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global PLC Class C during the 4th quarter worth $21,980,000. 58.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $28.71 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC Class C has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global PLC Class C had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

