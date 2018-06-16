BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 11,752 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $50,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 105,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 329,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 87,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 62,940 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic traded up $0.21, hitting $86.78, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 6,532,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,870. The stock has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $89.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

