BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 53,489 Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,489 shares during the quarter. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock accounts for about 1.5% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $206,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 24,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 95,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 63,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $45,738,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,458,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,222,709 shares of company stock worth $2,374,248,366. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $195.85 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $146.37 and a twelve month high of $195.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Morningstar set a $198.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.74.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

