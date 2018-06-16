Britvic (LON:BVIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.90 EPS

Britvic (LON:BVIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.30 ($0.26) by GBX 1.90 ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Britvic had a return on equity of 51.61% and a net margin of 9.31%.

Britvic traded down GBX 7 ($0.09), reaching GBX 774 ($10.30), during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,319. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 633.50 ($8.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 839 ($11.17).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.85) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, May 25th. Societe Generale raised Britvic to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 680 ($9.05) to GBX 945 ($12.58) in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Britvic to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 725 ($9.65) to GBX 900 ($11.98) in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Shore Capital raised Britvic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.58) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 860.50 ($11.46).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade brands.

