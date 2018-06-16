Britvic (BVIC) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday.

BVIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.85) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.58) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Britvic to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 870 ($11.58) to GBX 810 ($10.78) in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Britvic to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 680 ($9.05) to GBX 870 ($11.58) in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Britvic to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 725 ($9.65) to GBX 900 ($11.98) in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 860.50 ($11.46).

Shares of Britvic opened at GBX 774 ($10.30) on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 633.50 ($8.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 839 ($11.17).

Britvic (LON:BVIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.30 ($0.26) by GBX 1.90 ($0.03). Britvic had a return on equity of 51.61% and a net margin of 9.31%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade brands.

