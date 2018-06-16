State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 11,491 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 7,880,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,043,000 after purchasing an additional 831,018 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,004,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,833,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,844,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $85,380,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $80,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRX. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on Brixmor Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

In other news, Director John Schreiber acquired 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $146,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 11,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $168,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,825.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,090 shares of company stock worth $339,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $317.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.84 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Brixmor Property Group, a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air shopping centers. The Company's more than 475 retail centers comprise 82 million square feet in established trade areas across the nation and are supported by a diverse mix of highly productive non-discretionary and value-oriented retailers, as well as consumer-oriented service providers.

