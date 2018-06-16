Broadcom (AVGO) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research report report published on Thursday, May 24th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Broadcom from $100.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Vetr raised shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $269.37 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of Broadcom traded up $1.77, hitting $270.23, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 6,093,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,331. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $221.98 and a 12-month high of $285.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 56.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 48.95%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 12th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $2,503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total transaction of $5,236,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,698 shares of company stock valued at $17,640,348. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

