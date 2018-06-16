Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Shares Bought by Koch Industries Inc.

Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 127.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,936,000 after purchasing an additional 38,236 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 26,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,908.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

BR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,107,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,937. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.58 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 1,197 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total transaction of $137,331.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,884.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 26,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $2,793,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,298,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,270 shares of company stock valued at $23,520,457. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

