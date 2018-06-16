Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Broadwind Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of Broadwind Energy traded up $0.07, reaching $2.53, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 22,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,400. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.16. Broadwind Energy has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadwind Energy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 57,813 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadwind Energy by 1,778,170.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 177,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 177,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Broadwind Energy by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 129,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 69,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

