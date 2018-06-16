Brokerages Anticipate Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Will Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) will report $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. Arch Coal reported earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $14.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($1.35). Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $575.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCH shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $112.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of Arch Coal opened at $82.16 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Arch Coal has a 1 year low of $60.13 and a 1 year high of $102.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 1,225.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 98,748 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 57.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,756,000 after acquiring an additional 126,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

