Brokerages Anticipate Belmond Ltd (BEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Belmond’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Belmond reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belmond will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Belmond.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.92 million. Belmond had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 7.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Belmond in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Belmond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Belmond in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Belmond in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belmond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Belmond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Belmond by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEL traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.95. 328,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.28. Belmond has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

About Belmond

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

