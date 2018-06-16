Brokerages Anticipate ePlus (PLUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) to announce $359.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.30 million to $379.80 million. ePlus reported sales of $367.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $330.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.50 million. ePlus had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

PLUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ePlus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 27,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,968.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,653.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $126,612.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,247.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,454. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

ePlus traded up $0.30, hitting $93.50, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.17. ePlus has a twelve month low of $67.65 and a twelve month high of $97.75.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

