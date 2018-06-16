Brokerages Anticipate Expedia (EXPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Expedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.98 billion. Expedia posted sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia will report full-year sales of $11.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $11.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The online travel company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Expedia had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Expedia to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Expedia in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on Expedia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Expedia from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Expedia by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,046 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Expedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Expedia by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia traded up $0.55, hitting $120.89, on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Expedia has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. Expedia’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

