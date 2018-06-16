Brokerages Anticipate Faro Technologies (FARO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.22 Million

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2018

Brokerages expect Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) to announce $96.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Faro Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.93 million to $97.51 million. Faro Technologies reported sales of $82.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Faro Technologies will report full-year sales of $408.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $406.00 million to $410.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $464.51 million per share, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $477.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Faro Technologies.

Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.92 million. Faro Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Faro Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Faro Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Faro Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Faro Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Faro Technologies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Faro Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of Faro Technologies opened at $55.05 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.03 million, a PE ratio of 189.83 and a beta of 1.50. Faro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Faro Technologies during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Faro Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Faro Technologies by 704.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Faro Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Faro Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Faro Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Faro Technologies (FARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

Receive News & Ratings for Faro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply