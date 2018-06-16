Brokerages Anticipate Faro Technologies (FARO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.22 Million

Brokerages expect Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) to announce $96.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Faro Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.93 million to $97.51 million. Faro Technologies reported sales of $82.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Faro Technologies will report full-year sales of $408.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $406.00 million to $410.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $464.51 million per share, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $477.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Faro Technologies.

Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.92 million. Faro Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Faro Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Faro Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Faro Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Faro Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Faro Technologies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Faro Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of Faro Technologies opened at $55.05 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.03 million, a PE ratio of 189.83 and a beta of 1.50. Faro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Faro Technologies during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Faro Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Faro Technologies by 704.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Faro Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Faro Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Faro Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

