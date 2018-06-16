Brokerages Anticipate Harris Co. (HRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Harris posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Harris will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harris.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Harris had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on HRS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Harris from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Harris in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

HRS stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $154.65. 457,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,651. Harris has a 1-year low of $107.78 and a 1-year high of $170.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harris by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,822,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,584,219,000 after buying an additional 1,222,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Harris by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 852,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,480,000 after buying an additional 394,079 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Harris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,175,000 after buying an additional 277,626 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Harris by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 366,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after buying an additional 218,102 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Harris by 403.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after buying an additional 178,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

