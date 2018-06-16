Brokerages Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.16. Illumina reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.30 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.36.

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total value of $333,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Blaine Bowman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $690,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,222.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $10,339,278. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,870,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,752,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina traded down $1.41, hitting $288.75, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,501. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $167.98 and a fifty-two week high of $293.15.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

