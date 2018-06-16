Brokerages Anticipate International Seaways (INSW) to Announce ($0.58) Earnings Per Share

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $27.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned International Seaways an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Seaways from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of International Seaways opened at $20.90 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 60.58%. The business had revenue of $51.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 357,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $6,556,164.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 59.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 208,301 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $4,419,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after purchasing an additional 39,363 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 8, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 9 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 8 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 15 medium range tankers.

