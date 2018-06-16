Brokerages Anticipate Manitex International Inc (MNTX) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Manitex International an industry rank of 36 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Manitex International by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 102,581 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 728.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 74,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 618,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNTX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 49,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $196.86 million, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.47. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. equities analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes.

