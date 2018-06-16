Brokerages Anticipate Masonite International Corp (DOOR) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Masonite International posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Masonite International had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $517.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Masonite International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Masonite International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Shares of Masonite International traded up $0.55, reaching $69.55, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 141,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,013. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 25.4% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 23.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 28.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

