Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (MGM) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.44. MGM Resorts International reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

MGM traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $31.77. 92,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,573,787. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, President William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $2,181,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,289 shares in the company, valued at $955,868.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Bible sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $215,782.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,482.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,584 shares of company stock worth $3,526,814 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 124,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 80.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 40,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.