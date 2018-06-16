Brokerages Anticipate MyoKardia (MYOK) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) to report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MyoKardia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.34). MyoKardia posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MyoKardia will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MyoKardia.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). MyoKardia had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 235.47%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYOK. BidaskClub cut MyoKardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised MyoKardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MyoKardia from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of MyoKardia in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised MyoKardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of MyoKardia traded down $1.60, reaching $46.65, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,420. MyoKardia has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 3.66.

In other news, insider Jake Bauer sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $74,355.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $183,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,207.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,481. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MyoKardia by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 521,031 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MyoKardia by 20.3% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,717,000 after purchasing an additional 175,546 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MyoKardia by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 710,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,922,000 after purchasing an additional 160,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MyoKardia in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,661,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MyoKardia by 28.7% in the first quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 392,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 87,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

MyoKardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

