Brokerages Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report $228.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.60 million to $230.88 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $141.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $928.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $919.30 million to $937.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 83.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Hovde Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners traded down $1.60, reaching $63.90, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,923. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $189,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,836.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $1,311,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 168,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,062,659.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,900 shares of company stock worth $1,956,311. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,843,000 after purchasing an additional 162,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,692,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,192,000 after purchasing an additional 211,476 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,750,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

