Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.27. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.50 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Guggenheim set a $190.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $188.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $158.48. The stock had a trading volume of 425,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,165. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $129.40 and a twelve month high of $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 167.34, a P/E/G ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.86.

SBA Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft purchased 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,966 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,832.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $500,067.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in SBA Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 11,423.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 219,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 217,733 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,735,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

