Brokerages Anticipate Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ earnings. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 152.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Stainless & Alloy Products.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter.

USAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ USAP opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 434,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 48,329 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 167,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 54,973 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

