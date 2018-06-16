Brokerages Anticipate Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Weyerhaeuser reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser traded down $0.01, hitting $38.11, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.38. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 111.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,532,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,652,000 after acquiring an additional 174,727 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,995,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,848,000 after acquiring an additional 377,191 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,546,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,573 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,135,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,653 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

