Brokerages Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.42 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post sales of $215.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.00 million. Zumiez posted sales of $192.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $984.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $973.34 million to $992.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $993.73 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Zumiez had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Zumiez from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other Zumiez news, Chairman Thomas D. Campion sold 24,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $610,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $13,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,709,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,741,155.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 762,754 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,482 in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Zumiez by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 83,699 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 461.9% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,602 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 352,562 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. bought a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez traded up $0.05, hitting $25.80, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 830,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,443. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $655.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

