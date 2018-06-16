Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) to Announce ($0.12) Earnings Per Share

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $5.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.12) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alphatec an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Alphatec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alphatec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Alphatec opened at $3.46 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $97.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 347.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 67,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,150 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.