Brokerages Expect Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Analysts expect Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. Anheuser Busch Inbev reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anheuser Busch Inbev.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 13.45%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BUD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.19 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $98.72 to $102.48 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,694 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev traded down $0.17, reaching $93.42, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 2,048,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,439. The stock has a market cap of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12 month low of $91.70 and a 12 month high of $126.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.4784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Anheuser Busch Inbev’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.83%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

