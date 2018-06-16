Brokerages Expect Atossa Genetics Inc (ATOS) to Announce -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atossa Genetics’ earnings. Atossa Genetics reported earnings per share of ($7.68) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atossa Genetics will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($3.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atossa Genetics.

Get Atossa Genetics alerts:

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.15.

ATOS has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atossa Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

Atossa Genetics traded down $0.16, hitting $3.05, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 196,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,298. Atossa Genetics has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atossa Genetics (ATOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.