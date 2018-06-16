Brokerages Expect Construction Partners Inc (ROAD) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Construction Partners opened at $13.27 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming & Charles E. Owens in 2001 and is headquartered in Dothan, AL.

