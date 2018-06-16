Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.49. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.25 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $296,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 373,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 102,498 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 68,119 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 701,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett traded up $0.01, reaching $38.53, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 687,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,873. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $41.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

