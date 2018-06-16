Brokerages Expect Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) to Announce -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.58). Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 31,635.17%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Dynavax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $983.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider David F. Novack sold 34,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $565,215.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at $357,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,323 shares of company stock worth $889,912 in the last 90 days. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.