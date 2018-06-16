Brokerages Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report $57.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.50 million and the lowest is $56.70 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $53.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $236.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.51 million to $240.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $263.67 million per share, with estimates ranging from $252.57 million to $277.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGLE shares. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $251,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,727,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 612.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 895,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 342,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 947.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 280,671 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 671.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 240,744 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 509,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,752. The company has a market capitalization of $429.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.82. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

