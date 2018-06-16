Brokerages Expect Five Below (FIVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.31. Five Below reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other Five Below news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $480,537.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 6,021.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 112,894 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Five Below by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.19. 513,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,686. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Five Below declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

